Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

