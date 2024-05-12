Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,696 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $90,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,688 shares of company stock valued at $464,057,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $456.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $467.39 and its 200 day moving average is $439.96. The company has a market cap of $426.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
