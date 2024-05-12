Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 51,357.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after buying an additional 1,218,204 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,925,000 after buying an additional 1,022,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.