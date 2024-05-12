Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,025,000 after buying an additional 251,516 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,966,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,957,000 after buying an additional 515,481 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,964,000 after buying an additional 306,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,104,214,000 after purchasing an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $456.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.33. The stock has a market cap of $426.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.27.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,023,688 shares of company stock worth $464,057,537. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

