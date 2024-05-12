Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,408 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $73,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $46,061,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.75. 3,509,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,603. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $283.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

