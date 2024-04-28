Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.4% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VTI opened at $251.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $377.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.00.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.