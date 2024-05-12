Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2,084.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.17. 718,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,812. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.32 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.64.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

