Insider Buying: Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Buys 456 Shares of Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) insider Michael Wright purchased 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.92) per share, for a total transaction of £3,602.40 ($4,525.63).

Mattioli Woods Trading Up 0.3 %

MTW opened at GBX 790 ($9.92) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 774.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 655.69. The company has a market cap of £410.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4,157.89, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.70. Mattioli Woods plc has a one year low of GBX 481 ($6.04) and a one year high of GBX 800 ($10.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.99) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

