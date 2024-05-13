The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,195 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $107,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 155,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,879,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,283. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $167.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.78. The stock has a market cap of $393.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

