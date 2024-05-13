Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of AROW stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,880.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.