IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

