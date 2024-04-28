IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $105.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

