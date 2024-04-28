Addison Advisors LLC Sells 3,924 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $21.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,986. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0604 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

