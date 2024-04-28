IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 730 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NUBD stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

