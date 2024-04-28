Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Middleby were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,621,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 56,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $141.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.28. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

