Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.09% of Vontier worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 132.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

