IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 38,551 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 181.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,551 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 709,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,681 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIS opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

