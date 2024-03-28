Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Lessened by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after buying an additional 1,733,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after buying an additional 888,536 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after buying an additional 191,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $105.51 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

