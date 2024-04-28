Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Further Reading

