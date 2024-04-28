OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.30.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.