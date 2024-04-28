OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.30.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

