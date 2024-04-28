Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 4.34. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

