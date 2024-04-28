AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Sells $46,750.00 in Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

The business also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

