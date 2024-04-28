Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Insider Acquires $25,110.00 in Stock

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) insider Brian W. Wixted purchased 1,620 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

TBLD stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 43,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

