Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Insider Acquires $25,110.00 in Stock

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) insider Brian W. Wixted purchased 1,620 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
TBLD stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
