LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.26

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.26 and last traded at $76.21, with a volume of 13094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,967 shares of company stock worth $14,072,324. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More

