Royal Bank of Canada Trims Interfor (TSE:IFP) Target Price to C$27.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on Interfor and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.17.

Get Interfor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interfor

Interfor Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE IFP traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$17.77. 80,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,275. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$16.78 and a 52-week high of C$26.31. The firm has a market cap of C$914.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.65) by C($1.64). The firm had revenue of C$785.90 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.