Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $117.45 million and $3.93 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00006658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,755.06 or 0.99972403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012988 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.06971778 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $2,825,536.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

