Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

SPCE traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.05. 14,371,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,030,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.71. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,165,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823,646 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 272,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 365,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

