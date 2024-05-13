Head-To-Head Comparison: Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) versus Its Competitors

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) is one of 667 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Blue Owl Capital Co. III to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital Co. III 63.33% 13.62% 6.78% Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors -15.94% -43.57% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors 126 573 868 14 2.49

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blue Owl Capital Co. III currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 69.70%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

54.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital Co. III $422.83 million $271.96 million 7.07 Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors $1.11 billion $81.14 million 67.91

Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Owl Capital Co. III. Blue Owl Capital Co. III is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.