Pax Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $145.82 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $145.82 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

