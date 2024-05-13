Scotiabank Trims GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Target Price to C$44.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s current price.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.75.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GDI

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE GDI traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,993. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$35.17 and a 52-week high of C$49.00. The stock has a market cap of C$536.92 million, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.59.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$642.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1606973 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.