Insider Buying: Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,615 Shares of Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $33,916.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,044.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $12.80.

On Thursday, April 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 4 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $51.20.

On Friday, April 5th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $25.60.

On Monday, April 1st, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 19,236 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $246,220.80.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 18 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $225.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 3 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $37.50.

On Thursday, March 21st, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 1,734 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $21,675.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 31,535 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $394,187.50.

On Monday, March 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,831 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $21,972.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $264.00.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

Pono Capital Two stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pono Capital Two stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Pono Capital Two, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTWO Free Report ) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned 0.07% of Pono Capital Two worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

