Insider Buying: Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,615 Shares of Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $33,916.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,044.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $12.80.
- On Thursday, April 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 4 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $51.20.
- On Friday, April 5th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $25.60.
- On Monday, April 1st, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 19,236 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $246,220.80.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 18 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $225.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 3 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $37.50.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 1,734 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $21,675.00.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 31,535 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $394,187.50.
- On Monday, March 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,831 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $21,972.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $264.00.
Pono Capital Two Stock Performance
Pono Capital Two stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital Two
Pono Capital Two Company Profile
Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
