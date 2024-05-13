BMO Capital Markets Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$30.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.77.
ARC Resources Stock Up 0.8 %
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.0708333 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ARC Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.
Insider Transactions at ARC Resources
In other news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
