Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.63.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.24. The company had a trading volume of 389,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.59. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of C$628.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$661.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.599777 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,895.00. Insiders purchased 11,590 shares of company stock worth $66,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

