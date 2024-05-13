Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$190.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$144.63.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded up C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$144.97. 50,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,938. The stock has a market cap of C$7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$134.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$139.19. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$126.25 and a 12-month high of C$189.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.