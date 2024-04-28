Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CEO Sells $11,756,953.50 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DHR opened at $246.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.87 and its 200 day moving average is $231.16.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Danaher

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 250,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.