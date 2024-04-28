Financial Comparison: Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) & Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI)

Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Free Report) and Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Koil Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Koil Energy Solutions and Drilling Tools International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koil Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Drilling Tools International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Drilling Tools International has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 46.43%. Given Drilling Tools International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Drilling Tools International is more favorable than Koil Energy Solutions.

This table compares Koil Energy Solutions and Drilling Tools International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koil Energy Solutions -3.72% -5.66% -3.67% Drilling Tools International 9.70% 20.30% 11.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koil Energy Solutions and Drilling Tools International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koil Energy Solutions $17.23 million 0.36 $2.33 million ($0.05) -9.43 Drilling Tools International $152.03 million 1.10 $14.75 million N/A N/A

Drilling Tools International has higher revenue and earnings than Koil Energy Solutions.

Summary

Drilling Tools International beats Koil Energy Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koil Energy Solutions

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc., an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services. The company also provides project management and engineering; spooling; testing and commissioning; storage management; and refurbishment and repurposing of recovered subsea equipment, as well as support services for offshore interventions. In addition, it offers loose steel tube flying lead and umbilical hardware products, as well as riser isolation valves and subsea isolation valve services. Further, the company provides installation aids, including flying lead installation systems, tensioners, lay chutes, buoyancy modules, clump weights, mud mats, pumping and testing skids, control booths, fluid drum carriers, under-rollers, carousels, running and parking deployment frames, termination shelters, pipe straighteners, subsea deployment basket system, horizontal drive units, and rapid deployment cartridges. It serves energy companies, subsea equipment manufacturers, subsea equipment installation contractors, offshore drilling contractors, engineering and construction companies, and other companies involved in maritime operations. The company was formerly known as Deep Down, Inc. and changed its name to Koil Energy Solutions Inc. in April 2022. Koil Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

