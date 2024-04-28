Contrasting MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) & Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX)

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) and Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MSA Safety and Helix Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety 3.28% 32.44% 12.70% Helix Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSA Safety and Helix Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety 0 1 2 0 2.67 Helix Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MSA Safety currently has a consensus price target of $189.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.38%. Given MSA Safety’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MSA Safety is more favorable than Helix Technologies.

92.5% of MSA Safety shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of MSA Safety shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSA Safety and Helix Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety $1.79 billion 4.15 $58.58 million $1.45 130.19 Helix Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Helix Technologies.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Helix Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide. The company's core product offerings include fixed gas and flame detection systems, such as gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors; breathing apparatus products, including self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, such as confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its products under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

About Helix Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helix Technologies, Inc. provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process. Its security products and services include IP CCTV systems, intrusion alarm systems, perimeter alarm systems, access control, and security consulting. The company also provides physical security solutions, such as armed and unarmed guards, armored transport, background checks, investigations, and risk assessment, as well as armed transportation services. In addition, it operates Cannabase, an online community for registered legal cannabis license holders. Further, the company develops and licenses seed to sale cannabis compliance software to private-sector and public-sector clients that are involved in cannabis related operations; and offers on-going training, support, and software customization services. The company was formerly known as Helix TCS, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Technologies, Inc. in June 2020. Helix Technologies, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.