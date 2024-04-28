Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $15.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.20. Mannatech has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.10.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

