Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

