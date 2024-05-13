Internet Computer Price Hits $11.71 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $11.71 or 0.00018675 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.43 billion and $125.41 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00051972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,563,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,800,032 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

