Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells C$124,203.22 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$26.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.82. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.96 and a twelve month high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$289.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5601057 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

