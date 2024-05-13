Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CHW stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.15. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$5.40 and a one year high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.24, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 44.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.64.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.56). Chesswood Group had a negative net margin of 28.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of C$74.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 1.1459969 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

