Mina Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, Mina has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $851.24 million and approximately $19.51 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,157,916,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,960,239 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,157,873,932.8400393 with 1,102,811,898.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.75213321 USD and is down -5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $14,890,929.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

