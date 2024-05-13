Jefferies Financial Group Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$69.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNS. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.41.

TSE BNS traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$65.81. 566,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,836. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.38. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$70.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5706967 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

