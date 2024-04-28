Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 1.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 58,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,098,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.45. 241,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,660. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $57.30.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

