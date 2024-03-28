NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NS Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NSSXF remained flat at $28.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220. NS Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21.
NS Solutions Company Profile
