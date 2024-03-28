NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSSXF remained flat at $28.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220. NS Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21.

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

