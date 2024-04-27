214 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 89.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 137,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,221,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $49.65 on Friday, reaching $1,344.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,994. The company has a market cap of $622.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,306.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,134.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.