Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,560,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,279,000 after buying an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,703,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 6.9 %

FICO opened at $1,110.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,237.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,149.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $714.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.94% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,182.09.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

