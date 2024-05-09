BTIG Research Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $80.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $85.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.74% from the stock’s current price.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,687,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,032. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at $426,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,377. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 202,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 285.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

