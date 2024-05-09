Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,609. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

